Not-guilty pleas were entered on Friday in three unrelated felony cases, including three men charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. One of the incidents was a homicide.

Myshan Leandre Diggles, 31, and Malik Devante Chrystal, 21, are both listed in the Bell County Jail on bonds of $200,000 each on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct, discharge firearm, after shooting and killing an 18-year-old man in August.

