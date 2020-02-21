Three men who were indicted on Feb. 5 pleaded not guilty on Friday to unrelated felony charges after police said that one man severely injured an infant in 2017, another man fled from an accident that left a man dead last year, and another man repeatedly assaulted a woman.
Michael David Olivas, 30, waived his arraignment that was set for Friday on the second-degree felony charge of accident involving death. A pretrial hearing was set for April 17, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
The attorney for Timothy Daniel Stahl Jr., 24, filed a waiver of his formal arraignment on Friday and the court set a pretrial hearing for April 17, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Stahl, who is charged with felony injury to a child, was not listed in jail records after posting a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
Carl Wayne Edwards, 40, of Bedias, Texas, pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against family and a jury trial date was set for June 8, according to the court coordinator’s office. Edwards was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $170,000. He also is charged with violating a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.
It is routine for defense attorneys to waive formal arraignment proceedings for their clients, at which time the court enters a not-guilty plea.
Olivas
Olivas was arrested after Killeen police said he was the man behind the wheel of a hit-and-run that led to the death of a 53-year-old man last year.
Police said that on Dec. 21, 2019, Olivas struck and killed Michael Dean Cook, who was crossing the street, and then fled the scene. Police reviewed security footage from nearby businesses that depicted the accident.
Police contacted Olivas once he became a suspect in the case. He agreed to a recorded interview with the police, during which he allegedly admitted to hitting the person crossing the street.
Stahl
Stahl was arrested in 2017 after police said he caused multiple bone fractures to a child who was then 2 months old.
A nurse at Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center discovered the infant had a broken finger during a four-week “well baby” exam on May 1, 2017, and referred the child’s parents to the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple for further examination, according to the arrest affidavit.
Following a full-body X-ray exam at the hospital, a nurse told the infant’s parents, including the baby’s father, Stahl, that the child had multiple fractures all over his body in various stages of healing, police said.
The child allegedly was found to have a laceration in his mouth, abrasions to his nose and bleeding in his brain.
Police said that the parents provided the nurse with “implausible excuses” upon questioning, with Stahl telling the nurse the injuries could have been caused during the infant’s delivery or when the child rolled between the bars of his crib.
Later during the meeting, the nurse said Stahl admitted the child may have been injured when Stahl threw the infant into the air to calm him, held the bottle too tightly in the child’s mouth or when Stahl held the infant’s legs down to change his diaper.
Stahl allegedly told the investigating officer the family had a medical history of rickets and “brittle bones,” also known as osteogenesis imperfecta.
However, a doctor who examined the infant told the officer the injuries were not consistent with that disease and that the child did not exhibit symptoms of the disease, according to the affidavit.
Edwards
Police said that on Aug. 28 and Oct. 4, 2019, Edwards injured a woman “by pushing, grabbing, striking, hitting and scratching her,” according to the indictment. Police said that Edwards “used or exhibited” a knife during at least one of the assaults.
The family violence assault charge was enhanced to a felony because of prior convictions in 2012 and 2013 in Montgomery County, according to the indictment.
