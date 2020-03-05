Not-guilty pleas were entered on Thursday in two unrelated Killeen felony cases allegedly involving children.
Anthony Antonio Cleveland, 45, was indicted on Jan. 29 on a charge of indecency with a child after police said he “engaged in sexual contact” with a girl who was younger than 17 years old. The incident allegedly happened in January of 2013, according to the indictment.
In an unrelated case, Calin Teresa Chapman, 33, of Killeen was indicted last month on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
Attorneys for both Cleveland and Chapman announced they will file waivers of arraignment on both cases, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday.
Chapman was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000, including misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Chapman is accused of repeatedly striking a child in the face last year.
Killeen police on Dec. 12, 2019, responded to a residence in Killeen in reference to a woman assaulting a child. Officers spoke with Chapman, “who at first denied striking any child in her home for any reason,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She allowed officers into the home to observe the 11-year-old child, and police said there was swelling under both eyes and that the child said his head hurt.
“The suspect then stated to officers that she slapped the child in the face approximately three times as discipline for bad behavior,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that another resident in the home “reported that she saw the suspect yelling at the child, pushing the child to the floor and striking him multiple times in the face.”
Chapman has a previous conviction for injury to a child in 2013.
On May 26, 2013, Copperas Cove police arrested Chapman after they said she bit a 4-year-old on the thigh. She was charged with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
In the 52nd Judicial District Court in Gatesville on Oct. 23, 2013, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation. She also had to pay a fine of $1,500 and court costs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety database on criminal convictions in the state.
No arrest affidavit was available for Cleveland’s case. He was not listed in jail after posting a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
