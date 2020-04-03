Not-guilty pleas will be entered for three people from Killeen who are accused in two unrelated child death and armed assault cases.
The defense attorney for Shanique Parker, 29, announced that they will be filing waivers of arraignment for their clients, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday. Waivers of arraignment are common and the court enters a not-guilty plea when one is filed.
In a separate case, the defense attorney for co-defendants Carl Ellis Dickens IV, 20, and Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 20, also announced they will be filing waivers of arraignment.
All three were indicted on March 18.
Parker remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday with a bond of $1 million on the third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury. She was booked into jail on Jan. 23.
Stubbs was listed in jail, held on bonds totaling $120,000 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct by discharging a firearm and resisting arrest, search or transport, according to jail records on Friday.
Dickens also remained in jail on Friday with bonds totaling $98,000 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a date, family or household member, and Class A misdemeanors resisting arrest, search or transport, discharging a firearm, and narcotics possession.
Stubbs and Dickens both were booked into jail on Jan. 13.
Parker
Parker is accused of causing the death of an infant in January by throwing the child into a car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Parker was babysitting 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott on Jan. 14 when the injury occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the affidavit. An autopsy showed a skull fracture was located on the infant, and the manner of death was homicide.
Stubbs and Dickens
Police said that Stubbs and Dickens threatened to shoot a person on a bicycle earlier this year.
Dickens and Stubbs were in the vicinity of Blake and Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Jan. 11 when they stopped a person riding a bicycle nearby and began yelling, according to the arrest affidavit.
The cyclist told police that Stubbs asked him he wanted “to get smoked,” before pulling out a handgun and cocking it.
Witnesses told police that they saw the cyclist attempt to pedal away from the two men while Stubbs gave chase with the gun and Dickens followed behind them.
When officers arrived Dickens and Stubbs were spotted leaving the area of a creek near the scene. The two men were detained and identified by police and a handgun was found in the creek near where Dickens and Stubbs were leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.