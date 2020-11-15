Official: Heights, Nolanville fires investigation continues

The investigation continues into a fire which engulfed and destroyed a house under construction in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville around 7 p.m. Friday.
The fire, some 200 yards from one which burned Nov. 3.,is the third such in the same block, and the sixth house under construction to mysteriously burn down since August in Nolanville or Harker Heights.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said on Saturday that a cause has not yet been determined for any of the six fires.
“With these fires, we have not ruled out all possible causes at this time, therefore, we cannot rule out the criminal act of arson,” Mahlstedt said by email. “This in itself does not make it arson, it means the causes are not yet officially determined.”
Mahlstedt said his agency and others are working to determine the causes.
“We are following any and all potential leads which may assist us in making a determination in all the fires in which have occurred during this time,” he said. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
Korendia Whalen lives within walking distance of the most recent fire with her husband, Robert, and their family. Whalen and the family, who live in a neighboring subdivision, were on a walk Saturday morning.
“This is technically a different subdivision, but you can walk into ours from here, and there is a lot of construction going on in our subdivision and quite a bit going on, specifically, right around my house,” Whalen said. “So it is concerning.”
Whalen said she and her family are not the only ones. She said they belong to a homeowners association, and on the Facebook page for the association, the residents are posting every time there has been a fire.
The dates and locations of the fires of houses under construction are:
Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Whalen said she does not believe they are accidental.
“I wouldn’t see how they could be,” she said. “I mean, as far as I can tell, it doesn’t appear that any of these houses have been set up for electrical or anything, so there wouldn’t be any reason for anything like that to start a fire.”
She also said there were no electrical storms Friday evening, so it was not a lightning strike.
Whalen described what she saw Friday night.
“I was inside with the boys setting up dinner, and (Robert) called me and he was like, ‘Come outside, come outside,’” Whalen said. “So, I ran outside ... and all you could see, basically, was just this big orange glow. And I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
Whalen said she knows her husband called 911, but she is unsure if anyone else did. She said the fire department responded quickly and the sound of sirens filled the air shortly after seeing the conflagration.
Anyone with information on the fires can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be made at the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
