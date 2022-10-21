William Ryder Henry Hudson

William Ryder Henry Hudson

An Oklahoma man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week because he allegedly put a Harker Heights officer in a chokehold after being arrested on another charge.

William Ryder Henry Hudson, 25, of Weleetka, Okla., was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He also is accused of a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Bell County Jail records.

