An Oklahoma man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week because he allegedly put a Harker Heights officer in a chokehold after being arrested on another charge.
William Ryder Henry Hudson, 25, of Weleetka, Okla., was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He also is accused of a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Bell County Jail records.
He was booked into the county jail on Sept. 11, and was being held this week in lieu of bonds totaling $102,000.
On Sept. 11, Heights police arrested Hudson on a driving while intoxicated charge and he was transported to the city’s jail.
There, police said that “Hudson refused to enter a holding cell and was being escorted by other officers when (another officer) came over to assist,” according to the arrest affidavit. “A struggle ensued, and Hudson then placed his arm around (the officer’s) neck, placing (the officer) in a chokehold and dragging (her) to the ground. Other officers were able to obtain control of Hudson and remove his arm from (the officer’s) neck (and) place him into a holding cell.”
The officer suffered a swollen lip during the alleged altercation, police said.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Christopher P. Byram, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Gabriel R. Vargas, 44, of Waelder, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Maleik I. Pearson, 19, of Killeen, on two counts of injury to a child.
Paris K. McCallum, 24, of Harker Heights, on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary of a habitation.
Michael J. Haney, 51, of Temple, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Alyiah M. Klenk, 22, of Killeen, on two charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Justin E. Bass, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Emma C. Renfro, 23, of Fort Worth, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mitchell L. Williams, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joseph Clendinen, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Rashad V. Parkinson, 27, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Jackson Inderyas, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
