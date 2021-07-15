The suspected shooter that left two injured Wednesday turned himself into Killeen Police Department headquarters the same day he allegedly shot the victims, KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.
According to Miramontez, the two victims were in the same vehicle making a U-turn on Old Florence Road when the suspect, who had a long history with the victims, drove up to the pair. The suspect allegedly got out of his car and confronted the male victim. When the suspect got out of his car, the male did as well, which is when the suspect fired at the male victim, missing him, Miramontez said.
Miramontez said that the female victim then exited the car and was then shot by the suspect. The suspect then returned to his car, ramming the male victim and hitting the victims' car. The suspect allowed himself to be taken into custody by the Killeen Police Department without incident, police said.
Both victims were admitted into Baylor Scott & White Hospital, with the male in stable condition and the female in critical condition. However, both victims are currently in stable condition, Miramontez said.
KPD has not released the name of the suspect as of Thursday.
