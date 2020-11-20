One man is in custody and another is at large after a chase that involved Lampasas game wardens and ended in Coppeas Cove on Thursday.
The wardens responded to a call about criminal trespass, and when they arrived, the two men fled the scene.
Robert Westly Morris, 40, from Temple is still currently at large, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove was the man arrested and he is in the Lampasas County Jail on criminal mischief charges, according to the release.
The Texas Game Wardens are working with the Copperas Cove Police Department, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety in the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.