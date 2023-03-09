Harker Heights police say a 23-year-old Killeen man is dead following a shots fired call early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, police were called to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 1:28 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harker Heights police say a 23-year-old Killeen man is dead following a shots fired call early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, police were called to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 1:28 a.m.
At 1:39 a.m. officers were told the victim had been taken to Seton Medical Center by family members. When officers arrived at the hospital they saw the man being taken inside the emergency room.
According to the release, Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 23, of Killeen succumbed to his injuries inside the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James who ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.