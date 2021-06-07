The Killeen Police Department released details about an afternoon shooting in Killeen that left one man in critical condition Monday.
“On Monday, June 7, 2021, at approximately 12:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street in reference to shots fired,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.”
Miramontez said one person has been detained in reference to the afternoon shooting.
“The investigation is active and at this time no other information will be released,” she said.
