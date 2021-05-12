A shooting in Killeen injured one person Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting occurred one block away from Live Oak Ridge Middle School in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen around 3:42 p.m., police said.
An injured male was "alert" but airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, according to police.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.
No further information was available as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
