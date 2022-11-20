One person is in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning and the suspect is in custody, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the area near Suzie Street and Andover Drive Sunday morning around 8:50 a.m. in reference to a “reckless discharge of a weapon,” said Sgt. Dejournett with the Killeen Police Department.
Once officers arrived on scene they located and detained a man from inside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. Officials determined that the man was intoxicated and had been firing random shots in the vicinity.
The gunshot victim was hit by a stray bullet, officials said, and was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in stable condition, Sgt. Dejournett said.
Other news agencies are reporting that police believe the suspect may be an active duty soldier.
In a statement released by Ofelia Miramontez with the Public Information Department at KPD, it said, “there is no threat to the community. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are conducting this investigation and there is no additional information at this time.”
