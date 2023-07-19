A Kempner man arrested on aggravated assault charges may face a additional charges in the beating death of his father Myer Nena, 61, of Kempner, according to Jess G. Ramos, Lampasas County sheriff.
Ramos issued a news release which identified the suspect, Carson Nena, 28, who was arrested in the brutal attack that took place Friday afternoon in Kempner. Nena is accused of beating both his father Myer Nena and his stepmother Gisela Nena, 62, at their home on Apache Street.
According to a statement from Kempner’s Mayor J.W. Wilkerson, the elder Nena succumbed to his injuries and died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Gisela Nena was in the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital at the time of the Mayor’s announcement.
According to Ramos, Gisela Nena called his office about 9:31 a.m. Friday to report her stepson, Carson Nena, had been to her residence about an hour before kicking at her door and trying to get inside. At that time, Myer Nena was not at home. Deputies were dispatched to the home about 10 a.m. where Gisela Nena showed them video from a home camera system. They were able to confirm that Carson Nena was walking outside of the residence holding what appeared to be a stick.
Once deputies identified Carson Nena, they began their search, according to the release.
Ramos said the deputies remembered seeing the suspect earlier that morning walking down a street in the same area. They, too, observed him carrying what looked like a pool cue stick, but were not able to locate him.
According to the release, at about 3;45 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from an anonymous caller who told them there was a man lying on the ground at the residence on Apache Street,
“It appeared the man had been beat up,” the release said.
When deputies responded to the scene about 4 p.m. Friday they found Myer Nena on the ground with severe injuries to his face and head. When deputies went inside the residence, they found Gisela Nena lying on the floor, suffering from severe injuries to her face and head.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers were called in to assist with the investigation, According to the release. Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman issued a search warrant and two warrants for aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon.
The sheriff reports that his office received a call about 8:40 p.m. Friday night about a man matching Carson Nena’s description in the 500 block of Apache Street. When deputies responded to the residence, they found the suspect and took him into custody.
According to the release, Carson Nena was taken to a hospital to check for injuries and then taken to the Lampasas County Jail where he was booked for the aggravated assault charges on a $500,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
In the mayor’s statement, he thanked the agencies who were called in on the case.
“The City of Kempner appreciates the dedicated and hard-working men and women of the Kempner Police Department, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department and Hamilton EMS,” Wilkerson said. “I personally spent several hours assisting in this situation and witnessed firsthand the commitment they have for this community, as many of them remained involved long past the end of their shift.”
Kempner has a population of about 1,150.
(1) comment
Sometimes you don't need words to describe "whodoneit".
...
When are words not required?
....
Usually if you see a picture or view a video.
....
Once I laid eyes on the "perp", I knew immediately what went down!
