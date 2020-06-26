A man was arraigned Friday afternoon on a charge of assault on a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation, according to the affidavit.
Robert Jerome Hardwick II was booked at the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon and his bond is set at $100,000.
On April 28, a Killeen police officer was sent to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. At the hospital, the officer met with a woman who said Hardwick pushed her, pulled her hair, banged her head on the floor and wrapped his hands around her neck.
The Killeen officer noticed a cut on her cheek and red marks on both sides of her neck, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.