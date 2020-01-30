The 29-year-old woman accused in a recent child death case was arrested once before in Bell County. Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker was listed in the Bell County Jail Thursday and has a bond set at $1 million after police said her actions resulted in the death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott.
“She was here one other time, on July 12, 2018, on a charge of issuing a bad check,” said Bell County Deputy Chuck Cox on Wednesday. “She posted bond the same day and was released.”
She has not been convicted on that misdemeanor charge.
A search of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s database of criminal convictions in Texas returned no results for Parker.
Parker has not been indicted on the charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. She was booked into jail on Jan. 23.
Her defense attorney, Anthony Smith, told the Herald on Thursday that it was too early to make a comment but he would in the future.
No court dates have yet been set in the case, according to the court coordinator’s office on Wednesday.
State’s allegation
Police said Parker was babysitting the boy on Jan. 14 when the injury occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the carseat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the arrest affidavit. An autopsy showed a skull fracture was located on the infant, and the manner of death was homicide.
Officers went to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 14 in response to a baby that was unresponsive and not breathing, KPD said in a news release last week. Medics arrived and began administering CPR on the infant, the affidavit said.
The baby was taken to AdventHealth in Killeen where he was later pronounced dead at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Prior to transportation to the hospital, the baby did not show signs of life, police said.
Quan was born Nov. 13.
