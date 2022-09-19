One person died Monday morning following a shooting in central Killeen.

In a news release Monday afternoon, Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Donohue said officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim at 7:56 a.m. on Monday.

