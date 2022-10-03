One person was airlifted Sunday evening following a shooting in west Killeen.
Killeen police officers responded to the 4100 block of Mustang Drive at about 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Monday afternoon.
Miramontez confirmed one person was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple Sunday evening. The victim’s medical status is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
“Detectives are actively investigating this case,” Miramontez said. “The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.”
(1) comment
A certain agency within Killeen City government tends to lack transparency.
...
...
If certain crimes occur in their jurisdiction, the agency is remiss, reluctant, or recalcitrant in releasing information about the event to the news media.
...
...
What causes the UNNAMED agency to resist transparency? [innocent][rolleyes]
