Killeen police are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park.
A gunshot victim was treated and released by emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting in the Southern Hills Manufactured Home Community on Elms Road Tuesday afternoon, police said.
In a statement from the Killeen Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 3:44 p.m. to the 300 block of Elms Road in reference to a shots fired call.
“Officers located one victim with minor injuries,” according to the police statement. No arrests have been, police said.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said detectives are actively investigating the incident and there is no further information at this time.
