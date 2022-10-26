Southern Hills

One injured in shooting at Southern Hills Manufactured Home Community Tuesday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen police are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park.

A gunshot victim was treated and released by emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting in the Southern Hills Manufactured Home Community on Elms Road Tuesday afternoon, police said.

