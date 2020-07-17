A person was shot near the intersection of Cedarhill Drive and Rainbow Circle this week in Killeen, police confirmed on Friday.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday she had no updates on possible injuries, or if anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.
She said the victim has been uncooperative with KPD investigators.
