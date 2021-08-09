Eight men were arrested after allegedly soliciting sex online from a person they believed to be an underage teenager.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in conducting an online prostitution of a minor operation in Belton, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
The following individuals were arrested: Kevin Wallace, 31; Harkin Alano, 49; Christopher Slough, 43; Vidoll Smith, 27; Gustavo Miranda, 38; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63; and Daniel Martinez, 79.
“This operation was done to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts from a minor in exchange for a fee,” the release said. “In a two-day operation, eight men were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a person under 18 years of age. Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a fifteen or sixteen year old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee.”
Two of the men were active-duty military and two other men traveled over two hours to meet the person believed to be a juvenile female, according to the news release.
“The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Department of Public Safety remain steadfast in our pursuit against individuals like these eight men who choose to take part in this type of behavior, and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of the residents of Bell County,” the agency said in a news release.
The eight men were transported to the Bell County Jail, according to police.
