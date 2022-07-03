In a press release issued by the City of Killeen on Thursday, it was announced that the Municipal Court would publish the names and other details of people who have active warrants with the city. This list has been posted since May 31 and officials have responded with more information regarding this decision.
The court began publishing the list of active misdemeanor warrants to the city’s website on May 31. It will be posted on a weekly basis and will be updated each Monday. According to the website on Sunday, there were more than 200 pages and 4,000 names listed on the website with active warrants.
“The court posted the warrant list online to make it easier for people to check and see if they have warrants in Killeen,” said Janell Ford, Executive Director of Communications for the city. “This will also make it easier for people to clear their warrants and dispose of their cases prior to a possible warrant round-up.”
No further details of a possible warrant round-up were mentioned.
The list is comprised of cases brought to the court mostly by the Killeen Police Department, but also includes cases brought by the following agencies:
Animal Services
Code Enforcement
Fire Marshals
Library Services
According to the release, some circumstances in which a warrant may be issued include defaulting on payment arraignments, not appearing for a court date or not paying a fine assessed by a judge. There are other offenses not listed that may be cause for issuing a warrant. When a warrant is issued, an additional warrant fee of $50 will be assessed on each case.
The warrant list is only for the Class C Misdemeanors in the Killeen Municipal Court of Record, Ford said.
Questions about outstanding warrants or options regarding specific cases or warrants may be made by contacting the court by email at municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or by calling 254-501-7850.
