A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two men on felony marijuana possession charges after police said they found large amounts of pot.
Da’Shun Arnez Cline, 22, of Killeen and Richard Dontrell Rivers, 25, of Copperas Cove, each were indicted on a third-felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Rivers, who also is known as Richard Teffer, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $60,750, jail records showed.
Cline was not being held in jail after posting a bond of $40,000, according to court records.
The charges date back to two alleged incidents, one in 2021 and another in 2022.
“On Dec. 28, 2021, the Killeen Police Department Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant at (a location in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway),” according to an arrest affidavit. “Upon contact at the front door, Rivers was located inside the apartment. Officers located what they know as marijuana in the apartment. The marijuana weighed over nine pounds.”
Police said the marijuana was found in various locations around the apartment, such as the kitchen counter, closet and living room couch.
According to the affidavit, the apartment lease was in Cline’s name and his cell phone was found but he already had been arrested during a traffic stop prior to the search warrant being executed.
Rivers was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail, where he agreed to speak with police.
He “admitted he resided (at the apartment) with the ‘guy’ on the lease,” according to the affidavit. “He admitted he was responsible for 156 grams of the marijuana that was located in the living room but that marijuana on the other side of the wall was not his. Rivers did advise he was selling marijuana from the apartment on Dec. 28, 2021, before the Killeen Police Department arrived at the apartment.”
Police were alerted to the activity at the apartment following an unrelated traffic stop near the complex. After a K-9 allegedly alerted to the vehicle, the driver was found to have marijuana that he said he bought the bag from a Black man he knew as “Rich” at the address in building number 21, according to the affidavit.
Cline already had been arrested by the time the police executed their warrant. Earlier that day, police had “received information from a cooperating individual that a gray Dodge Charger would be leaving the apartments with marijuana,” police said. “I witnessed the driver of the Charger, later identified as Cline, fail to signal intent to turn at the stop sign while turning from Dallas Street onto West Mary Jane Drive and again from West Mary Jane Drive turning south onto Florence Road.
A traffic stop was conducted and officers noticed the odor commonly associated with marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle.”
Police said that marijuana was “on the passenger seat in plain view.” A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 8 grams of marijuana and a handgun, but he denied knowledge of the 9 pounds police said they found at the apartment.
Killeen police said they ran into the pair again on Oct. 27, 2022.
An officer on patrol in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn at 2600 Gateway reported that he saw two men that later were identified as Rivers and Cline “sitting in a vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The Scottish Inn is known by law enforcement for narcotics trafficking, prostitution and other criminal activity.”
Police said that Rivers was in the driver’s seat and Cline was in the front passenger seat.
“Rivers and Cline exited the vehicle after (the officer) drove by their vehicle in his clearly marked patrol unit. The officer circled back around and observed Rivers and Cline walking away from the vehicle.”
The officer got out of his patrol unit and went to the vehicle, where he said he could smell marijuana and could see a handgun, a digital scale and pot in plain view inside the vehicle.
Rivers and Cline were arrested later that day when they tried to go back to the vehicle and encountered police, who had set up surveillance.
Inside the vehicle, police said they found approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Jessica Fredregill-Hasting, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Toriano D. Thomas, 39, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Cory Phillips, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intentional serious bodily injury.
Michelle Watson, 40, of Elkhart, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Fortino S. Bello-Rios, 22, of Killeen, on two charges of burglary of a habitation and one charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Nathan R. Lee, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Dequinton D. Turner, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Navi R. Gregory, 18, of Killeen, on charges of endangering a child by criminal negligence and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Larry D. Hudson Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.