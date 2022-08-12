A “suspicious” turn from a vehicle in Killeen led to discoveries of drugs and missing credit cards, Killeen police reported in an arrest affidavit for a Killeen woman and a Copperas Cove man.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Killeen police officers were on patrol on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when they saw a grey Honda Civic with an out-of-state license plate traveling at what appeared to be a rate faster than the speed limit, police said.
The vehicle braked abruptly and turned onto W.S. Young Drive and then on Federal Street, a maneuver police said was suspicious since Federal Street is a dead end and only has businesses, the affidavit said.
After not seeing the vehicle return, officers drove down the street to make contact with the occupants. After spotting the vehicle, a female, identified as Kaleigh Gibbs, and a passenger, identified as Orlando Bush, exited the vehicle and told police they had a flat tire. Police said in the affidavit that was “visually” determined to be “untrue.”
When asked where they were coming from, Bush reportedly told the officers that Gibbs had picked him up from a “game room” called “Sweepstakes” that police “knew was a high drug activity venue,” the affidavit read.
Dispatchers told officers that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Killeen. Officers immediately ordered Gibbs and Bush on the ground and put them in handcuffs.
Gibbs reportedly admitted to police she had “dope” on her. Officers said they removed a white bag containing a crystal-like substance from her right hand. Officers suspected it to be meth. Gibbs reportedly told officers there was more in the car and that Bush “did not know the car was stolen,” the affidavit read.
Police found another bag of what they suspected to be meth in the center console as well as a small baggie containing what police suspected to be more narcotics from Gibbs’ purse, police said in the affidavit. After field testing the substances, they were positive for the presence of meth in a weight in excess of 15 grams.
Also in the purse, police discovered a Visa card, a MasterCard and a West Virginia driver’s license belonging to another man. Police called him and he said his car was stolen from a hotel parking lot. He told police he was in town for a show, police said in the affidavit.
Also in the vehicle, behind the driver’s seat, police found a Batman backpack. Inside was a Bush’s identification card and personal mail. Officers also found “numerous credit cards” — none of which were in Bush’s name.
Police called the owner of one of the credit cards and he confirmed to police that the card had been missing and he had been getting “numerous charges” that he did not authorize, the affidavit read.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Gibbs on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Johnson set her bond at $20,000 for the first charge and $40,000 for the second.
Johnson also arraigned Bush on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items and set the bond at $20,000.
Also arraigned Friday in an unrelated case was Tiffany Helena Freeman on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Johnson set her bond at $20,000.
