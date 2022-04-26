BELTON — Was then-15-year-old Jordan Hampton a “perfect patsy” or a “muscleman”? That is the question that a jury of nine women and three men will have to answer during the course of a capital murder trial in a Bell County courtroom this week.
According to the state’s prosecutor in her opening argument on Tuesday, Killeen resident Jordan Hampton, now 16 years old, was a gun-toting “muscleman” who shot and killed 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020. Ali-Barnett, whose phone records indicate that he thought he was about to meet a prostitute named “Tiny” and trade cocaine for sex, instead was shot and killed during what police said was an armed robbery.
“The defendant was part of a plan,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, referring to Hampton. “He was the muscleman. His girlfriend — co-defendant Breez Collier, a prostitute — was the lure. His big sister — co-defendant Jessica Hampton — was the planner, the one giving directions. The plan was for the lure to pretend to go into a home that she didn’t even own and then the defendant was to come up from behind and take everything.”
However, Jordan Hampton’s defense attorney, Seth Fuller, argued that the teen was living a lifestyle that was over his head but that he otherwise was not involved in a plan to use a gun to rob someone, much less kill that person.
“He was a 15-year-old street thug and he thought he was cool,” Fuller said. “He fell into a life of guns, drugs and money. Jessica, who is a broken person herself, failed to provide a good example and not only did she not protect her little brother from drug users and dealers and prostitutes and killers, she led him into it. They kept him around because they had the perfect patsy in Jordan and they thought he wouldn’t get as much time because he was a juvenile. They didn’t know he would be tried as an adult.”
Fuller said that no evidence shows that Jordan Hampton was the man wearing a dark hoodie and shorts in a set of Ring doorbell video clips that the court viewed on Tuesday.
“They won’t bring one witness who can say that he was the shooter,” Fuller said. “Two other men were there: Keem and Lucky.”
Jessica Hampton, 19, and Collier, 26, who uses street names of “Tiny” and “Big Baby,” also have been indicted on capital murder and murder charges, respectively, related to the shooting death of Ali-Barnett.
They have been held in the Bell County Jail on bonds of more than $1 million since being booked on June 21, 2020. Bell County court records show that Jessica Hampton and Collier have jury trial dates set for May 15 and June 20.
June 14, 2020
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, at the corner of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance videos from a residence on Evergreen. On Tuesday, two videos were shown in court.
One shows a woman, whom police said is Jessica Hampton, talking on a cellphone and seeming to pace. A dark car, which belonged to the victim, arrived and parked, shutting off its headlights.
In a shorter, second video, three unidentifiable people can be seen walking in front of a residence and then running away.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
The group returned to the motel where they had been staying, packed their things and left, police said.
Police said when they searched Jessica Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett. Based on an interview from a person at the motel, police said that Jordan Hampton, who was known as “Grimy,” was at the scene, but the arrest affidavit does not detail his alleged involvement.
