A person was arrested on the campus of Ellison High School Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car, according to David Dominguez, the principal of Ellison High School.
All students and staff at the campus are safe, according to Dominguez in a message to parents.
Police were in pursuit of a stolen car and the person ditched the car in the Ellison parking lot and hid among the portable buildings on campus, according to school officials. Killeen ISD police were able to apprehend the person before he or she entered the building. The person has been handed over to the Killeen Police Department, according to Dominguez.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we will continue to monitor this situation closely. We will have an increased police presence on the campus throughout the remainder of the day,” Dominguez said.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said the person arrested is a woman and she is now in the Killeen City Jail.
