The male that was shot in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle in Killeen was treated with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said Thursday.
The shooting took place around 1:06 p.m. Wednesday.
The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, she said. No arrests have been announced.
