Gatesville police have released photos of multiple people clad in hoodies and facemasks who are accused of killing a 61-year-old man near his front door after he got home from H-E-B.

Martin William Davis, a Gatesville resident, was killed about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the people approached his house on the 1600 block of Waco Street and at least one of them opened fire, police said.

