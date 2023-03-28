Gatesville police have released photos of multiple people clad in hoodies and facemasks who are accused of killing a 61-year-old man near his front door after he got home from H-E-B.
Martin William Davis, a Gatesville resident, was killed about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the people approached his house on the 1600 block of Waco Street and at least one of them opened fire, police said.
Officers were called to the home shortly afterwards and found Davis on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive the man, police said in a news release.
“The investigation is ongoing at this hour and the suspects remain unidentified, and their motive is not known,” police said in a social media post. “Mr. Davis was arriving home from HEB and unloading his groceries from his vehicle when the incident took place. Video surveillance from the home is under review, and investigators are releasing still frames in hopes they assist in identifying the suspects. The pictures (attached) show three males approaching the residence while wearing clothing which covers their faces and arms. A few seconds later, at least one suspect fired the fatal shot and then all three fled to the south from the residence.”
Anyone with information about the Gatesville homicide can call the police at 254-865-2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.
