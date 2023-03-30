One man was taken into custody after a “single shot was fired during a disturbance between two parties,” Harker Heights police announced Thursday.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday when Harker Heights police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Heights Drive for a call of shots fired, according to a Harker Heights Police Department news release.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined that a single shot was fired during a disturbance between two parties. At this time, no injuries have been reported. One male was taken into custody related to this incident,” according to the release “This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is currently available. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option #2.”
Police did not reveal the man’s name or if he had been charged with anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.