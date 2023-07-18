After a foot chase, police apprehended two people on Tuesday morning in central Killeen.
Police had one person in custody in the 800 block of West Mary Jane Drive shortly after 11 a.m. and another near the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Central Texas Expressway.
Killeen Police Department Sgt. Kyle Moore told the Herald the foot chase started as a traffic stop on a Hyundai SUV near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway at 11:09 a.m.
Moore said one of the males was an adult, and they were working on identifying the age of the other male.
As Moore and Sgt. Matt Nichols spoke with the Herald on the scene, the two received information that the SUV the two males occupied was stolen out of Harker Heights.
Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD spokeswoman, said the investigation is ongoing.
