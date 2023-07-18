Police chase

Killeen police officers arrested two males late Tuesday morning after a foot chase following a traffic stop. One of the males was caught near the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Mary Jane Drive.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

After a foot chase, police apprehended two people on Tuesday morning in central Killeen.

Police had one person in custody in the 800 block of West Mary Jane Drive shortly after 11 a.m. and another near the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Central Texas Expressway.

