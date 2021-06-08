A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot at a Killeen residence in the 300 block of S. 42nd St., policed announced Tuesday.
The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Killeen police officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a “shots fired” call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound,” the Killeen Police Department said in a news release. “He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.”
The preliminary investigation “revealed that the victim and the suspect were in a domestic altercation when the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim,” according to the release.
The man was identified as Anthony House, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:08 p.m. Monday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Through the investigation, one person was identified and detained at the scene. The suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, police said late Tuesday.
This makes the fifth criminal homicide of the year in Killeen, according to KPD.
