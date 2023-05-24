Four cars were involved in an accident at Jasper Drive and Florence Road in Killeen, and alcohol played a factor, according to police.
The accident occurred just after noon on Tuesday, and access to South Florence Road was blocked for a time as emergency crews worked to assist victims.
