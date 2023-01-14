Killeen
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 p.m. Friday at in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft from a person was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday in 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 1;30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of White Avenue.
Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bishop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Williamson Drive.
Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway
A disturbance was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Willis Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday on Chris Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of W. North Ave.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police did not provide blotter information Saturday.
Compiled by Ricky Green
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
