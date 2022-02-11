Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday and noise complaint reported at 12:59 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Starlight Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Nadine Drive.
Misdemeanor theft/shoplifting reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at noon Wednesday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance less than one gram reported at 1:32 p.m. in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
Misdemeanor theft/shoplifting reported at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance more than four but less than 200 grams reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Wallace Street.
Vehicle theft reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Central Expressway.
Assault by contact reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
City warrant for Killeen Police Department reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Alexander Street and Cardinal Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for driving while license invalid and no insurance at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
Accident reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Agency assist of a runaway reported at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
Disorderly conduct/fighting reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
Arrest for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue East.
Theft of service reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Highway 190.
Assault reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Harassment reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Theft of a firearm reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 Halter Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
Found property reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Hwy 190.
Graffiti reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Welfare check reported at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
LAMPASAS
Child endangerment reported at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Disturbance reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Disturbance reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious Person reported at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
