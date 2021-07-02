Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 60th Street and London Lane.
A vehicle theft was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Second Street.
Attempted shoplifting was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 6:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Credit card abuse, theft and fraudulent possession of identifying information were reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was made at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, including marijuana, was reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medial detention was made at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 5th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying formation was reported at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Peace Pipe Circle.
A fleet accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Avenue B for assault with bodily injury and family violence.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block East Business Highway 190.
An warrant arrest was made at 11:06 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
An arrest was made at 11:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and North 7th Street on suspicion of unlawfully carry of a firearm and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
A theft was reported at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Modoc Drive.
Lampasas
A Reckless driver was reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and transport and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Credit card abuse was reported at 3:56 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:02 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive for driving while license is invalid without insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harassment was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
A warrant arrest was made at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street under suspicion of Assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and making a terroristic threat.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:35 PM in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at KDHnews.com/crime.
