Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 6:17 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Lampasas
- Public intoxication was reported at 5:59 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 10:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
