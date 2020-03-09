Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2600 block of East Elms Road.
- A theft was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North 8th Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Forest Hill Drive.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Harris Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Elyse Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 10:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Williams Street.
- Continuous violence against a family was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
- Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:43 p.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
- A theft was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was provided by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
