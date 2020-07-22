Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 6200 block of Suellen Lane.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Montague County Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Pebble Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive.
Harker Heights
No crimes were reported on the police blotter issued for Tuesday.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- A theft was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- A fraudulent use of indentifying information was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A theft was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday on Alexander Lane.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
