Area police reports indicated:
killeen
Theft was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 400 Block of Ginger Road/Old FM.
harker heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports.
Copperas cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports.
lampasas
Prowler reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Sunflower Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 3:35 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Reckless driver reported at 9:47 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal trespass at 10:23 a.m. Friday reported in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Harassment reported at 10:54 a.m. in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Shots fired reported at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
Fraud at 2:01 p.m. Friday reported in the 600 block of East Avenue J.
Reckless driver at 2:48 p.m. Friday reported in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 5:12 p.m. in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft reported at 5:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 9:37 PM in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:27 p.m. in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
