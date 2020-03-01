Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No blotter information was available by press time.
Copperas Cove
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 7:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ewell Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 1:22 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 7th Street.
- A terroristic threat to a public location was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Campbell Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday on East FM 580.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
