A man was arrested after allegedly evading Harker Heights police during a traffic stop Sunday before crashing into a fence at Harker Heights High School.
Darius Grant Wilson, 17, was arrested after failing to pull over for Harker Heights Police Department officers during a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Knights Way and Wampum Drive. According to police, Wilson was driving a Nissan Sentra without its headlights on.
“Instead of pulling over and stopping, the Nissan Sentra continued to drive and at some points, while evading (police officer), drive the wrong way, and traveled at a high rate of speed,” the arrest affidavit states.
“Eventually the Nissan Sentra lost control while attempting to turn, drove through five lanes of traffic, drove over a curb and crashed into a fence at the Harker Heights High School, causing damage,” police said.
According to the affidavit, Wilson later told officers he didn’t stop because he didn’t have a license.
Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Sunday and his bond was set at $50,000.
In an unrelated arraignment Monday, Logan Foret was arraigned for possession of marijuana 5 pounds of less but more than 4 ounces Sunday. Cooke set his bond at $20,000.
