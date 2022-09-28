An attempted child abduction at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights on Wednesday was stopped by two witnesses, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
According to the news release, a child was “approached by an unknown man “ who “lured the child into his vehicle.” However, a “quick response” by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the man’s vehicle and returned to her parent with no injuries, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.