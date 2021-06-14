The Killeen Police Department announced Monday that the cause of death of the body found in a Killeen backyard on Memorial Day was homicide — marking the seventh criminal homicide of the year in Killeen.
“The preliminary results from the medical examiner resulted that the cause of death was a homicide,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Monday. “The identity of the victim is pending DNA results, which may take some time to confirm.”
According to police, on May 31 at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a deceased body in the backyard of a residence,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said June 1. “Officers were unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.”
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
