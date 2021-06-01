A person was found dead in a Killeen backyard on Memorial Day, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department Tuesday.
According to police, on Monday at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a deceased body in the backyard of a residence,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday. “Officers were unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.”
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
