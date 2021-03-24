Police: Failed car theft leads to Killeen drug arrest

An attempted car theft has led to a narcotics criminal charge in Killeen.
Lyndon Renard Lampton, 30, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Tuesday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 3900 block of Stan Schlueter Loop, where someone was reportedly trying to steal a vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, later identified as Lampton, and restrained him with the help of several witnesses until police arrived. A search of the suspect’s clothing revealed a baggie with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, for which a reliable field test kit proved presumptively positive, according to the affidavit. The substance was then sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for further analysis.
Information on any additional charges, related to the attempted vehicle theft, was not available.
Lampton’s bond was set at $22,000.
