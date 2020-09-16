Police: Felon facing two new charges

A convicted felon is now facing additional charges following a Monday incident in Killeen.
James Jalon Dukes, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, with bond for each charge at $100,000 and $50,000 respectively. He was convicted of aggravated assault of a family or household member in December of 2014 and served three years in prison.
On Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Killeen residence in reference to an armed subject, according to an affidavit. They arrived to find the suspect, Dukes, on the front lawn, claiming a dog had run out of the residence he shared with his girlfriend. A woman at the scene said Dukes was in fact her ex-boyfriend and that she had told him to leave the residence. She then stated that she understood Dukes had shown up at the residence to get his belongings but actually wanted to talk about reconciling, which she did not want to do, according to the affidavit.
Dukes then obtained a gun from the bedroom and threatened her with it, according to the affidavit. Witnesses in the home concurred that Dukes had threatened violence, and a search led to officers discovering a silver handgun.
In unrelated incidents, Travis Latrail Davis, 31, has been charged with assault on a public servant in connection with another incident, also on Monday.
A KPD officer observed a vehicle traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone on Veterans Memorial Drive. After a traffic stop it was determined four people were in the vehicle. After consent to search the vehicle was given, pills were found in the rear passenger seat where the suspect, Davis, was sitting. Davis was arrested after the pills tested positive for methamphetamine.
During his book-in process at the Killeen City Jail, according to the affidavit, the suspect became uncooperative and aggressive, striking an officer, leading to the assault charge. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Delvonta Jamar Glenn, 30, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram. On Monday a KPD officer was dispatched to the area of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young in response to a call about a reckless driver, according to an affidavit.
He was advised en route that the suspect vehicle had struck another vehicle at that intersection. After talking to the 911 caller and the driver of the vehicle that was struck, the officer then spoke with the suspect, Glenn, and based on his behavior and his failure to pass several field sobriety tests, arrested Glenn for driving while intoxicated. At the jail, Glenn was also determined to be in possession of a white powdery substance, identified as methamphetamine.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
