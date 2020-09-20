Police: Firearm discharge reported Saturday in Killeen

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of 2nd Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building or person was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:18 a.m. Saturday at the Interstate Highway 14 eastbound exit on Trimmier Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Fraudulent destruction removal or concealment of writing was reported at 11:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of 10th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
No liability insurance city was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Elms Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10;44 p.m. Saturday in 1100 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Daisy Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
Breach of computer security was reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Found property was reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Shady Lane.
Runaway was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 7:23 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
Assault was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West 2nd Street.
Theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
Loud music was reported was reported at 2:58 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest was made at 4:58 p.m. Saturday for assault causing bodily injury-family violence with previous conviction and possession of a controlled a substance in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:24 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.