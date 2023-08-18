A man accused of going into a bedroom and “humping” children at a Killeen party is a Fort Cavazos soldier, officials confirmed.
“Private First Class Moses Ashaka is a soldier in Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division,” according to a division spokesman. “He is currently incarcerated at Bell County Jail facing criminal charges in civilian court for misconduct that occurred off the military installation. We take these allegations seriously as they directly conflict with our Army values. We will continue to closely cooperate with civilian authorities in this matter.”
Ashaka, 21, was indicted last week on two charges of indecency with a child by contact after people attending a party in Killeen accused him of “humping” two children, according to police.
He was being held in the county jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $306,500, on the two second-degree felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Ashaka was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 4.
On May 6, Killeen police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Willamette Lane in Killeen, after a 911 caller reported that she was at a party and a fellow partygoer had “messed with” a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
“When police arrived, they observed an unconscious male lying in the front yard, who was naked from the waist down,” police said.
A woman at the scene told police that the man “had been following her around and making sexual advances toward her all evening,” according to the affidavit. “After (the woman) turned Ashaka down, she explained, Ashaka went upstairs where three young children were sleeping. (The woman) stated that after a couple of minutes, a 9-year-old (child) came running downstairs, yelling that (Ashaka) had come into the room (the child) shared with (a 5-year-old child) and was ‘humping’ them. Multiple witnesses stated that after hearing the outcry, they ran upstairs and saw Ashaka, naked from the waist down, rubbing (his private part) on (the 5-year-old child).”
Two men grabbed Ashaka and dragged him down to the front lawn, where law enforcement found him.
The 9-year-old described the alleged incident in detail to a forensic interviewer, according to the affidavit.
(3) comments
I was taught that if you're unable to wear the uniform CORRECTLY, you'll fight inappropriately, if you don't cower, hide, and turntail and run.
....
If you fail to respect yourself, you're unable to respect the spirit and tradition of the military.
...
Frankly, as sad as it is to view, realistically it ain't my problem.
...
All I want these days is to live in peace, and receive what Uncle Sammy promised to pay me for 35 years of honorable service.
Thank you KDH for additional clarity on the individual mentioned. As initially reported, he was identified as "a Fort Cavazos man" - not a Soldier. The initial ID lent to the impression that due to military housing largely being privatized management now - that he could have been a CIVILIAN living in quarters on post. With unoccupied housing units, for whatever reason, the private management companies and the military are allowing civilians to reside on military post without any direct military affiliation. That being said, this is a sad reflection on the current status of our troops who more and more - on and off post / on and off duty - display a total lack of order and discipline. Military personnel more and more treat the uniform as a costume rather than a profession. Rules and laws don't apply to them on duty (Guillen's murderer) and certainly not when they are off duty is the current and continuing zeitgeist.
Now we learn, as Paul Harvey often said, the rest of the story".
....
There was never any doubt in my military mind, that the freaky, perverted deviant was anything other than an active duty Army PV1 or PV2.
...
Thank you KDH for providing us with the "rest of the story".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.