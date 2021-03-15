Police: Four kids found in car during Killeen DWI stop

Charges are pending after a drunken driving suspect was pulled over in Killeen — with four children inside the vehicle.
Michelle Watson, 38, has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with children under age 15, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Sunday Killeen Police department officers were dispatched to an area of East Central Texas Expressway in response to an erratic driver. A traffic stop was initiated and Watson was identified as the driver. Four children, ages 6,7,8 and 9, were seen in the vehicle, police said.
Officers recognized the smell of alcohol, and several field sobriety tests were conducted. An officer observed that Watson apparently was having difficulty maintaining her balance.
Though Watson refused to provide a breath sample, a blood warrant was obtained and executed, with results pending.
Watson’s bond has been set at $30,000.
In unrelated cases, and according to separate affidavits:
Richard Floyd Curtis, 38, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram, stemming from a Saturday arrest. His bond has been set at $19,700.
Joseph Randy Lawrence, 44, has also been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram, stemming from a Saturday arrest. His bond has been set at $20,000.
