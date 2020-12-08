Police: Fraud, evading arrest, failure to register charges filed

A woman is facing charges stemming from fraud allegations in Killeen dating back to April.
Marie Rae Mallison, 25, has been charged with one count of fraud — use/possession of identifying information/items, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On April 22 Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a forgery in progress at Verabank at 2201 East Stan Schlueter Loop. A bank employee reported a subject in a dark gray vehicle attempting to pass a stolen, forged check. Inside the vehicle were the driver and two passengers, one of which was identified as the suspect who has been charged, Mallison.
The driver was shown to have alerts on him for guns on person/drug user, as well as non-extraditable warrant from South Carolina.
An officer asked the driver why he was at the bank, to which the driver said he was cashing his employment check but was unable to name his employer or where it was located. At the coaching of the other passenger he told the officer he was a plumber.
The victim who had reported the stolen check arrived and told officers that the driver was not an employee and that the check was in fact stolen. A further investigation by the officers led to the second passenger being arrested for an unspecified charge, and to Mallison, after agreeing to speak to officers, admitting she had filled out the stolen check the driver had attempted to pass, according to the affidavit. She admitted she knew the checks were stolen but told officers she needed the money.
Mallison’s bond has been set at $50,000.
In an unrelated incident, Javier George Villanueva, 53, of Killeen, has been charged with one count of failing to register as a sex offender, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Aug. 4 KPD officers responded to a criminal trespass call at the Oak Springs Mobile Home park at 505 Dimple Street. There, a property manager said that the suspect, Villanueva, who had previously been homeless, had moved into a trailer there at the park. Villanueva is a registered sex offender, for life, and has two convictions as such in Coryell County, one from 1985 and one from 2005.
The officer who reported to the scene said his first contact with Villanueva was in 2018, where he advised him to stay in touch with the KPD sex offender coordinator. In April of 2019 the coordinator reported that Villanueva had not been in contact with her since the previous September. As of August it was determined that Villanueva had not been compliant with the sex offenders registration requirements, which includes reporting every 90 days and every 30 days while homeless.
Villanueva’s bond has been set at $50,000.
In another unrelated incident, Dennis Haynes Jr., 23, has been charged with one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Nov. 8, a KPD officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 1900 block of Elms Road. After initiating a traffic stop the suspect, Haynes, handed the officer a Texas identification card but he did not have a valid Texas Driver’s License, asking if he would be arrested.
When the officer asked Haynes to exit the vehicle, Haynes put the vehicle in drive and drove away. A pursuit was not initiated because the officer still had Haynes ID card.
Haynes bond has been set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.