An argument over discipline of a dog Sunday nearly turned violent, and one Killeen man is in jail on a charge of threatening bodily injury, police said.
On Sunday, Killeen police went to the 1100 block of North Sixth Street in Killeen for a call that three people were in an argument with Tyrell Stephon-Kelly Scott, 34, according to an arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, Scott was yelling at two of the three people, telling them, “I will beat your a--,” the affidavit said.
Police found a gun in a backpack of one woman, but she told police the gun belonged to Scott.
The three people told police the verbal argument about a dog began earlier between Scott and one of them. Scott left and implied he was getting his gun, the affidavit said.
He returned, entered the house forcefully, loaded a round into the chamber and pointed it at a man at the residence, police said in the affidavit.
Police said they found a gun in Scott’s possession. They also discovered he had multiple felonies out of South Carolina, including armed robbery and assault on a police officer, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Scott Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony according to jail records.
Cooke set the bond at $100,000. As of print time, Scott was listed in the Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned by Cooke Tuesday was Donavan Cornell Clark, 34, on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram. Cooke set the bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.